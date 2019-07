Tuesday, July 23, 2019 –

The Storm Team 11 Forecast is calling for clearing skies with a low near 55 degrees.

Wednesday will be sunny and mild and with a high near 79 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 55 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds with a 20% chance of a passing shower especially across the higher elevations. The high will be near 80.