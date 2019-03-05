Storm Team 11 Forecast: Clear tonight with sunshine for Tuesday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:
Variable cloudiness overnight with a low near 19 degrees.
Tuesday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with an afternoon high near 38.
Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a few passing snow flurries. The low will be near 38 degrees.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy and cold with a high near 37 degrees.
Have a great Tuesday.
