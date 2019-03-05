Storm Team 11 Forecast: Clear tonight with sunshine for Tuesday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Variable cloudiness overnight with a low near 19 degrees.

Tuesday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with an afternoon high near 38.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a few passing snow flurries.  The low will be near 38 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and cold with a high near 37 degrees.

Have a great Tuesday.

Mark Reynolds

Chief Meteorologist
