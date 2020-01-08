Storm Team 11 Forecast: Clear tonight with clouds tomorrow and showers and storms by Saturday afternoon

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clear skies and cold temperatures tonight with a low near 28 degrees.

Look for sunshine Thursday morning with an increase in clouds through the afternoon and evening. The high will be near 55 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low near 37 degrees.

Friday will be cloudy, breezy and mild with an afternoon high near 63 degrees. We could see a few scattered showers by the late afternoon. The rain chance is 20%.

Look for mostly cloudy and windy conditions Saturday with a 70% chance of showers and a few possible thunderstorms. The high will be quite mild at 72 degrees. Rainfall could be locally heavy by the afternoon.

Have a great night!