Storm Team 11 Forecast: Clear skies and chilly tonight

The Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Clear and chilly tonight with a low near 45 degrees. The record low for tomorrow morning is 43 degrees set in 1938.

Sunny, breezy and mild conditions will prevail on Friday with a high near 75 degrees. The higher elevations could see high temperatures in the upper 50’s and low to mid 60’s.

Clear skies are forecast for Friday night with a low near 48 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high near 82 degrees. We could see a few scattered showers or a thunderstorm across parts of southeast Kentucky.

Father’s Day will give way to partly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms during the late afternoon and evening.

Have a great night!