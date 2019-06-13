Storm Team 11 Forecast: Clear skies and chilly tonight

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Clear and chilly tonight with a low near 45 degrees.  The record low for tomorrow morning is 43 degrees set in 1938.

Sunny, breezy and mild conditions will prevail on Friday with a high near 75 degrees.  The higher elevations could see high temperatures in the upper 50’s and low to mid 60’s.

Clear skies are forecast for Friday night with a low near 48 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high near 82 degrees.  We could see a few scattered showers or a thunderstorm across parts of southeast Kentucky.

Father’s Day will give way to partly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms during the late afternoon and evening.

Have a great night!

Mark Reynolds

Chief Meteorologist
News Channel 11-ABC Tri-Cities
338 E. Main Street
Johnson City, TN 37601
423-434-4540 Office
423-430-3330 Cell
1517959082164_Email.jpg

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss