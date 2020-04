The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for fair skies with a low near 38 degrees tonight. We could see some patchy frost in areas.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high near 72 degrees.

Look for an increase in clouds Saturday night with a low near 43 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 30% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 72 degrees.

Have a great weekend!