The Storm Team 11 Forecast keeps clear skies in the area overnight with a low near 18 degrees by morning.

Saturday will be sunny and warmer with a high near 52 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 25 degrees.

Sunday starts with sunshine, but the clouds rolls in during the late morning into the afternoon. We become cloudy late day with a high near 54 degrees.

Rain is back in the area on Monday with a high near 50 degrees.