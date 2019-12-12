Storm Team 11 Forecast: Clear and cold overnight with sunshine Thursday. Rain and possible freezing rain for some Friday morning!

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clear skies and cold temperatures overnight. The low will be near 23 degrees with middle and upper teens in the mountains.

Sunny skies are forecast for Thursday with an increase in clouds late in the day. The high will be near 50 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with scattered showers and possible freezing rain across parts of the North Carolina mountains and southwest Virginia from Grayson and Smyth counties northeast to Blacksburg. The low will be near 32 degrees.

Friday will be cloudy with the chance of freezing rain northeast of the Tri-Cities and rain for the rest of the area. Temperatures will stay in the upper 40’s.

Have a great night!