Storm Team 11 Forecast: Chilly tonight with partly cloudy and warm weather Friday.

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with chilly overnight low temperatures. The low for the Tri-Cities will be near 52 with upper 40’s possible across some of the higher elevations.

Partly cloudy skies prevail Friday with an increase in clouds through the late afternoon. The high will be near 78 to 80 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a 20% chance of rain late. Low 57.

Saturday will be cloudy and cooler with a 40% chance of rain. High 68. Rainfall totals will average around a tenth of an inch.

Have a great night!