Storm Team 11 Forecast: Chance of showers through the evening, Warmer with a couple storms Friday

While there have been scattered showers around today, the rain hasn’t been heavy enough or lasted for enough time to be of any significance for our very dry ground. In fact, drought conditions are expected to continue to worsen for at least the next week to 10 days.



Mostly cloudy skies tonight with a few showers mainly during the evening hours for east Tennessee and western North Carolina as a weak system moves through. Rainfall amounts will be fairly light. Low: 59



Partly cloudy and warmer Friday with only a small 20% chance of rain. High: 88



There could be an isolated shower Friday evening. Otherwise, warmer and muggier. Low: 63



Very warm and more humid Saturday with periods of sun and clouds. Scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast. We have a 40% chance of rain. High: 87



It looks hotter and mainly rain-free Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. The record highs all three days are in jeopardy of being tied or broken at Tri-Cities Airport.

