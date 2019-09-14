Storm Team 11 Forecast: Chance of rain through early evening, Toasty sunshine Sunday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:
After spotty thunderstorms Saturday, we will dry out and clear out tonight. There is a slight chance showers or storms early. The low 62 degrees.
More sun for your Sunday! Even though it won’t be quite as humid temperatures will still be very warm. High: 89
Mostly clear and pleasant. Low: 58
Lots of sunshine Monday with hot and dry conditions. High: 90
The average high is 80 degrees and temperatures looks to stay way warmer than average especially through Wednesday. No real Fall feel in the near future.
Enjoy the rest of your weekend.