Storm Team 11 Forecast: Chance of rain through early evening, Toasty sunshine Sunday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

For the fourth consecutive day, the Tri-Cities Airport broke a record high. We also have had dry weather for the past couple weeks. Both the heat and dry streaks are coming to an end!

More clouds around tonight with a few showers and thunderstorms lingering late. Low: 67

Partly to mostly cloudy skies Saturday with scattered thunderstorms likely especially during the afternoon and early evening as a weak front moves through. There is a 60% chance of rain. While it won’t be drought busting or a washout, many are welcoming the change as it won’t be as hot and dry. High: 86

The rain comes to an end Saturday night with generally cloudy skies. Mild. Low: 64

More sunshine for Sunday with a few showers possibly lingering the mountains. High: 89

It looks like we could start off the next work week near 90 degrees once again with mostly sunny skies.