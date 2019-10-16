Storm Team 11 Forecast: Breezy and cold tonight – Partly cloudy and chilly Friday!

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy to clouds skies tonight with breezy conditions. The low will be near 36 degrees. A Wind Advisory remains in effect for areas east and northeast of the Tri-Cities. Winds will be sustained at 15 to 25 mph with gust to 50 mph possible in some of the highest elevations.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, breezy and chilly with a high near 56 degrees. Some of the highest elevations will stay in the 40’s through the day.

Fair skies are forecast for Thursday night with frost possible. The low will be 35 degrees.

Friday will be sunny and mild with a high near 67 degrees.

Have a great night!