Storm Team 11 Forecast: Beneficial rains on the way Monday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Cloudy skies tonight with scattered showers around the area. Low: 62

Generally overcast Monday, but more importantly much needed rain is in the forecast! Rain is most likely to be the heaviest from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. but it won't rain constantly during that time. Quick soakers are more like it. We could see 0.5 - 1.5 inches of rain through Tuesday morning. Chance of rain: 80%. High: 76

Staying cloudy Monday night as showers continue. Low: 54

Stubborn clouds expected through at least early afternoon for many of us with scattered showers, especially for those near and east of I-81. There is a 40% chance of rain. High: 67

Wednesday and especially Thursday and Friday look dry with a nice warming trend. Forecast highs are in the mid to upper 70s. We could approach 80° late in the week ahead of another weather system.

Take care and have a wonderful week!