Storm Team 11 Forecast: Another hot day with a few storms

Storm Team 11 Forecast

Happy Monday!

Today will be another hot one, with highs in the upper 80s. A typical summer time pattern continues with a few showers and storms in the afternoon. There is a 30% chance of rain today.

Tonight rain chances will decrease as we head towards the overnight hours, we can’t rule out seeing an isolated shower or storm. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday will be another hot day with a high near 88 degrees and a 30% chance of afternoon showers and storms as well. Lows Tuesday night will be in the mid 60s.

Rain chances pick up on Thursday as the next system moves through to help trigger more showers and storms. Luckily by the weekend, rain chances decrease and temperatures stay hot.