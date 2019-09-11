Storm Team 11 Forecast: Another day of record heat expected Thursday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

After record heat once again Wednesday, two more very hot days are on the way.



Passing clouds are expected tonight with a stray shower or two early mainly in the mountains. Low: 66



Areas of morning fog possible Thursday with hot and steamy temperatures. There is only a 20% chance of rain during the second half of the day. High: 92. The record high for the date is 90 set back in 2016.



A stray shower early Thursday evening with patchy fog developing late. Low: 65



Friday looks to be the last of our very hot weather although a record high isn’t as likely. A few more thunderstorms are possible. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 91



Our next weather maker approaches the region Saturday with our best opportunity for scattered showers and thunderstorms. As a result, Mother Nature should tone down the heat a smidge. High: 88



With that said, temperatures look to stay above the average high of 80 degrees through at least the middle part of next week.