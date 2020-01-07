Storm Team 11 Forecast: A Winter Weather Advisory for some while the rest of us get rain tomorrow morning.

The Storm Team 11 Forecast has a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for parts of the region early tomorrow. This includes eastern Kentucky and parts of southwest Virginia and western North Carolina. There could be one to maybe two inches on snow in some of those areas.

Clouds and rain move into the Tri-Cities overnight with snow possible well to the north and east. The low will be near 33 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with rain in the morning and mountain snow showers through Noon. Clearing skies are forecast for the afternoon. The high will be near 43 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, breezy and cool with a high near 46 degrees.

Have a great night!