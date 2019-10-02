Storm Team 11 Forecast: A Record High possible Thursday with much cooler air this weekend

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for fair skies with patchy fog tonight. Low 64.
Thursday will be partly cloudy and hot with a high near 92 degrees. The record high is 88 set in 2007.
We will see an increase in clouds Thursday night with a low near 63 degrees.
Look for a mix of sun and clouds Friday with a high near 78 to 80 degrees.
Scattered showers are possible Saturday afternoon with a better rain chance Sunday into Monday. High temperatures will be in the 70’s on Sunday and near 70 on Monday.
Have a great night!