Storm Team 11 Forecast: A rainy Saturday on the way with cooler temperatures on Sunday!

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies tonight with a 40% chance of rain. The low will be near 43 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with an 80% chance of rain. The high will be near 56 degrees. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times. Don’t rule out a possible thunderstorm.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with an 80% chance of rain. The low will be near 38 degrees. Rain could end as some light snow across the higher elevations of east Tennessee, western North Carolina and parts of southeast Kentucky and southwest Virginia.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with a 20% chance of a shower. The high will be cooler at 48 degrees.

Have a great weekend!