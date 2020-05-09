Storm Team 11 Forecast: A Freeze Warning overnight with a sunny, but chilly Saturday on the way

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clearing skies and very cold temperatures overnight. A Freeze Warning is in effect. The low will drop to 32 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Saturday with breezy conditions and chilly temperatures. The high will be 54 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a freeze and frost. The low will be 28 degrees. We could break the record low for the date.

Sunday – Mother’s Day – will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high near 65 degrees. We have a slight chance of a showers after dark Sunday night.

Have a great weekend!

