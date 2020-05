The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers. Low 60.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a little bit of patchy fog in the morning and a slight chance of a stray early afternoon shower. The high will be 79 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 53 degrees.

Sunday will be beautiful with sunny skies and a high of 75 degrees.

Have a great weekend!