Storm Team 11 Forecast: A few passing showers tonight – Warming up into the weekend

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for variable cloudy skies tonight with a 30% chance of a few scattered showers and even a stray thunderstorm. The low will be mild at 57 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with a high near 79 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 52 degrees,

Wednesday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a high near 84 degrees.

Temperatures will warm to the upper 80’s by the weekend with only a slight chance of scattered showers.