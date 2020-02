The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clear skies and cold temperatures tonight. Low 18. The higher elevations will dip to the low to middle teens.

Saturday will be sunny, dry and mild with a high near 52 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 25 degrees.

Sunshine is forecast for early Sunday with an increase in clouds through the afternoon. The high will be mild at 56 degrees.

Rain is back in the forecast for Monday with a high near 50 degrees.

Have a great weekend!