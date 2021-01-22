Storm Team 11: Foggy start, gradual clearing with late day sunshine

Foggy Start, Sunny Finish

Patchy thick fog will limit visibility in some areas through sunrise, while clouds will be slow to clear today. Sunshine is expected mid to late this afternoon with seasonable mid 40’s.

Weekend Outlook

Enjoy the bright and beautiful Saturday with sunshine from start to finish and highs in the low 40’s.

Sunday will start off sunny, becoming mostly cloudy during the afternoon with rain moving in Sunday night.

Long term Outlook

Widespread rain is expected Monday morning, with more rain throughout the day. Heavy rain is possible, and considering the saturated soil, flooding potential will be apparent.