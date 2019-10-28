Storm Team 11: Foggy Morning

STORM TEAM 11

Monday

With a foggy start, travel safely this morning as visibility will drop below ¼ mile at times. Conditions clear by mid-morning, leaving nothing but sunshine and warm temperatures this afternoon. Highs will be approaching the mid 70’s in the Tri-Cities, 60’s in the mountains

Weather Change

Conditions remain mild this week, but our weather pattern will become very active, with scattered showers Wednesday, while an even stronger system impacts our region Thursday. Rain and wind will be likely Thursday, with a strong cold front driving in drastic change during the evening hours.

Halloween Forecast

The weather is not looking good, with rain likely along with very windy conditions during the evening with temperatures in the 60’s.

