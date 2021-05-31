Storm Team 11: Sunny and milder Memorial Day afternoon

Memorial Day

After some morning fog, plenty of afternoon sunshine will give an added boost to those temperatures with warmer mid to upper 70’s in the Tri-Cities, 60’s in the mountains.

Warmer Weather Ahead

Temperatures will be back to seasonal averages with upper 70’s to low 80’s. Wednesday looks to be the warmest work day with highs approaching the mid 80’s.

Unsettled Pattern Later This Week

Along with the warmer weather will come a chance for some spotty storms Wednesday, with scattered showers and storms more likely Thursday.

Warm Weekend Ahead

Upcoming weekend is looking extra warm with highs well into the mid to perhaps upper 80’s Saturday and Sunday. Meanwhile, expect only a spotty storm threat.

