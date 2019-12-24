Storm Team 11: Foggy Morning, Sunny and Mild Christmas Eve

STORM TEAM 11

Christmas Eve

Watch out for foggy conditions this morning with areas of thick fog likely through the morning limiting visibility at times. Fog clears quickly leaving us with a beautiful sunny day ahead with very mild mid 60’s.

Christmas Day

We will celebrate Christmas with sunshine and mid 60’s. This is the warmest Christmas Day since 2015.

Changes This Weekend

We hold onto the warm 60’s into the weekend, but a strong cold front moves in Sunday giving us a good chance for rain, while driving in colder air Monday of next week.

Download WJHL Weather App

Follow the latest updates

Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/JeremyEisenzopf