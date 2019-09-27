Storm Team 11: Foggy morning, hot afternoon with an isolated storm threat

STORM TEAM 11

Friday

Watch out for thick fog this morning reducing visibility to less than a ¼ mile in many locations. Fog will lift mid-morning with plenty of sunshine this afternoon. Summer heat is back today with temperatures in the mid to upper 80’s. Lingering moisture and daytime heating will lead to an isolated storm threat primarily over the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Weekend Outlook

Summer heat remains in full force with temperatures in the upper 80’s Saturday, 90 Sunday, which means near record heat. A few scattered storms will be around Saturday, while Sunday looks mainly dry.

Drought Conditions

Rainfall deficits for the month of September continue to run almost 2 inches below normal. Lack of rain over the last month has led to very dry ground conditions. Forecast includes near record heat through much of next week along with just a limited rain threat. Drought conditions will likely worsen.

With fall season in full swing, camping and hiking activities will be at their peak. It is important to be extra careful during any grilling activities or campfires.

