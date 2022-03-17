Spring-like Thursday
Fog and drizzle will be around Thursday morning followed by gradual clearing this afternoon with mild upper 60s in the Tri-Cities and 50s in the mountains.
Wet Friday
Another system will approach the region on Friday with scattered showers developing during the afternoon. Showers will linger Friday night into Saturday morning.
Weekend Outlook
Temperatures will cool this weekend with very seasonal low 60s Saturday and Sunday. Showers may linger Saturday morning, but the afternoon looks good. Areas of fog and drizzle will be possible on Sunday, while the afternoon is expected to be bright and beautiful.
Warm Next Week
Conditions warm back into the 70s Monday and Tuesday along with a mostly sunny sky. Our next chance for rain will return Wednesday, with scattered showers and storms mid-week.
