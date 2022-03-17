Spring-like Thursday

Fog and drizzle will be around Thursday morning followed by gradual clearing this afternoon with mild upper 60s in the Tri-Cities and 50s in the mountains.

Wet Friday

Another system will approach the region on Friday with scattered showers developing during the afternoon. Showers will linger Friday night into Saturday morning.

Weekend Outlook

Temperatures will cool this weekend with very seasonal low 60s Saturday and Sunday. Showers may linger Saturday morning, but the afternoon looks good. Areas of fog and drizzle will be possible on Sunday, while the afternoon is expected to be bright and beautiful.

Warm Next Week

Conditions warm back into the 70s Monday and Tuesday along with a mostly sunny sky. Our next chance for rain will return Wednesday, with scattered showers and storms mid-week.

