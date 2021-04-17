Storm Team 11: Fog, clouds and sun Sunday with a small shower chance

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Saturday, April 17, 2021

Some Breaks in the Clouds the Rest of the Weekend

Mostly cloudy tonight. Cool with a stray shower possible. A low of 42 degrees, upper 30s to near 40 degrees outside of the Tri-Cities.

Fog is possible Sunday morning followed by a mix of clouds and sun. More sun is expected than Saturday, and the best chance to see some is during the afternoon hours. A spotty shower, sprinkle or drizzle is possible. A high near 65 degrees in the Tri-Cities with mid to upper 50s elsewhere.

Passing clouds Sunday night. The low around 40 degrees.



Brief Warming Trend Early Next Week

As we start a new workweek, it looks dry. Partly to mostly sunny skies Monday. A nice afternoon with highs in the mid to possibly upper 60s.

Warmer Tuesday with highs around 70 degrees!



Turning Colder Wednesday and Thursday

Mainly cloudy Wednesday as cooler air filters into the region. In fact, temperatures may drop throughout the day as we start off the in the 50s and drop through the 40s. Scattered showers are expected for most, but some wintry mix or light snow may occur in the highest elevations as it stands now. Blustery winds will make it feel even colder.

More sunshine Thursday but still quite chilly.



Late Next Week

The best chance of frost appears to be early Friday morning once winds relax, but be prepared for a few frosty spots early Thursday morning as well.

Showers may return next weekend.