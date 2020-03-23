Storm Team 11: Fog and low clouds tonight, showers and thunderstorms return Tuesday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Monday, March 23, 2020

Staying gloomy tonight with clouds, fog and mist around. No more measurable precipitation expected. The low near 47 degrees.



Mostly cloudy Tuesday with sunshine in spots mainly before noon. Rain starts making a beeline back into our area by mid to late afternoon. There is an 80% chance of rain by the end of the day. The high near 66 degrees.

As we go into the evening, showers become more widespread with thunderstorms possible during the night. A couple could be strong with gusty winds and small hail not out of the question. The best chance of organized severe weather looks to stay just to our south and west, but we will keep an eye on these storms. Rainfall totals expected to run around a half inch to an inch. A few spots could get more meaning localized flooding is another potential threat. The low temperature near 52 degrees.



Rain early Wednesday. Turning dry with a mix of sun and clouds during the afternoon. The high at 65 degrees.



Thursday looks to be one of our brightest days with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Dry with highs topping out in the 70s. We could approach 80 degrees toward week’s end.



Have a great night!