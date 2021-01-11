Storm Team 11: Flurries and light snow showers move in this morning

Flurries & Light Snow Today

A weakening storm system will move through the region today offering some flurries and light snow showers later this morning, mixing with light rain in the Tri-Cities this afternoon. Accumulations will vary from a dusting in parts of the Tri-Cities, up to an inch in the higher elevations of the Cumberland Mountains along the KY/VA border.

With cloudy sky, temperatures will be chilly with highs near 40 in the Tri-Cities, mid 30’s in the mountains.

Work Week Ahead

Weather conditions will be quiet and cold with sunshine returning Tuesday Afternoon, and abundant sunshine Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will be seasonable with 40’s into the low 50’s by Thursday.

Next Weather Maker

A blast of cold air is coming by the end of the week and into this weekend. Rain and snow showers will be possible Friday along a strong cold front. Scattered snow showers and cold conditions are expected Saturday with highs only in the 30’s.