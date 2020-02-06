Storm Team 11: Flood Threat Increasing This Morning

STORM TEAM 11
Flood Threat Today
Heavy rain continues increasing the flood threat today especially this morning into this afternoon. A flood threat continues into the afternoon with constant run-off.
Winter Returns Friday
A drastic change in weather conditions means a big drop in temperature along with snow showers. Accumulations are likely over the Blue Ridge Mountains of around 1 to 3 inches, while areas in the Tri-Cities could see a fresh dusting on grassy surfaces.
Colder Weekend
Additional rain and snow showers are expected Saturday with additional mountain accumulations of around 1 to 2 inches.
