Storm Team 11: Heavy rain threat ends, still some lingering showers

STORM TEAM 11

Heavy Rain Ends

After several inches of rain, a flood threat continues into mid-morning with plenty of run-off. Heavy rain threat ends early, while additional scattered showers will be around through the rest of this morning. Temperatures will hold steadily in the upper 50’s to low to mid 60’s.

Gusty winds are expected as well thanks to a cold front moving through the region. Sustained winds will be near 10 to 20 mph, with gusts over 30 mph.

Cool Week Ahead

Weather pattern will lean towards a cooler set-up, with temperatures below average through the week. We could even see some rain and snow showers late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Another rainmaker moves in late in the week and into the first part of the weekend.

