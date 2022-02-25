Morning Showers, Flood Threat Diminishes

Widespread showers continue this morning, keeping conditions wet while also keeping the flood threat around given the saturated ground and more runoff. The amount of rain is not overwhelming, but given the soggy ground, runoff may cause some additional flooding to occur this morning. The flood threat diminishes this afternoon as conditions dry out.

Temperatures will be cooling throughout the day with 50s to low 60s early, upper 40s to low 50s midday to mid-afternoon.

Weekend Outlook

Saturday is looking good with some sunshine and seasonal temperatures near 50 degrees. A system brings back some light rain and mountain snow to the region Sunday with light accumulations are possible for the mountains.

Next Week

Weather conditions are looking very quiet with no big weather makers in sight. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs in the 50s and lows in the 20s and 30s.

DOWNLOAD WJHL WEATHER APP