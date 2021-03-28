Storm Team 11: Flood threat continues into the afternoon

Weather

Heavy Rain Threat Ends, Flood Threat Continues 

Tremendous amounts of heavy rain has increased the flood threat.

Flood warnings have been expanded across the entire area and extend into early this afternoon.   

Cooler Change 

Conditions will cool off tonight and into Monday with the sunshine back in full force Monday.  

Next Rain Threat 

Another system will bring in a widespread rain threat along with a few storms Wednesday.   

Winter-like Cold 

A blast of winter cold will be felt Wednesday night into Thursday with a blustery and cold Thursday afternoon with highs only in the 40’s. 

