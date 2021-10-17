Storm Team 11: First frost of the season early Monday for some

Summary

The Storm Team 11 Forecast is calling for another chilly 24-48 hours before a noticeable upward trend in the temperatures. The warmest part of the week will be Wednesday. Another system moves through Thursday, especially from midday onward it appears, that will give us a chance of scattered showers. It will cool us down to end the week once again.



Frost in Spots Early Monday – Maybe Tuesday, Too

For tonight, it will be clear and cold. A Frost Advisory is in effect Monday morning for northern sections of the Tri-Cities, most of southwest Virginia and the higher elevations of east Tennessee and North Carolina. Those are the areas where patchy frost is more likely to form. Winds will be light. Protect any sensitive plants because this first frost could kill them. If you’re going to cover your plants, don’t use plastic. Instead, use a lighter material such as a sheet. Lows between 35 and 38 degrees.

Plenty of Sun for the First Half of the Workweek

Sunny throughout the day Monday. Staying cool with a west to southwest breeze at 5 to 10 mph. Overall not as breezy as it was this weekend. Highs in the upper 50s in the mountains, low to mid 60s in southwest Virginia and around 67 degrees in the mountains.



A starlit sky Monday night. Cold again early Tuesday with patchy frost possible thanks to calm winds and a surface high pressure centered directly overhead. Lows in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.



Not as Chilly Mid Week

Lots of sun Tuesday and a moderating air mass makes for a few milder afternoons. A high of 72 degrees in the Tri-Cities, mid to upper 60s in southwest Virginia and low 60s in the mountains. About a degree or two warmer Wednesday afternoon.



Showers Possible Thursday, Then Cooling Down

A mix of sun and clouds Thursday. Scattered showers around mainly after midday. Highs in the low 70s and lows around 50 or 52 degrees. Clouds and a few showers could linger Friday as temperatures start to drop again.