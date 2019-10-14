Storm Team 11: First fall frost in the Tri-Cities seems probable this week

(WJHL)- While a couple locations in Lee County, Virginia reported some patchy frost Sunday morning, many of us have yet to experience the first frost of fall. That looks to change this week so those with sensitive plants and vegetation should take note!

As of Sunday evening, we are most likely to see areas of frost early Friday morning (October 18) because winds will be lightest. However, cold air will start blowing in Wednesday night. A breeze and cloud cover usually aren’t a good recipe for frost.

Assuming we get our first frost of the season later this week, that would make it 1 to 2 weeks behind schedule. Usually the High Country of North Carolina will see a frost around the very end of September and the Tri-Cities around October 11.

Stay tuned to Storm Team 11. As always, you check the latest forecast here.