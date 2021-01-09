Storm Team 11: Finally clearing out tonight leading to very cold temperatures

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Saturday, January 9, 2021



After a cloudy and cold start to the weekend, we will clear out tonight, especially by the overnight. Very cold with a low of 18 to 20 degrees, even colder in places with snow cover.

The sunshine returns Sunday! That will spell a warmer afternoon than Saturday, albeit typical for early January. A high of 44 degrees.

High clouds start to increase Sunday night. Still cold. The low at 23 degrees.

More clouds than sun Monday. Chilly and dry during the day with a high of 43 degrees.



Our next weather maker moving up from the southwest will start to give us a chance of rain and snow by early Monday evening. Whatever falls in the higher elevations up around 4,000 feet and above will be pretty much all snow, especially in North Carolina and the far east Tennessee mountains along with southwest Virginia especially closer to Kentucky. Stay tuned as we determine accumulations later. The lower elevations will see the moisture increase through the night with pockets of rain perhaps mixing with snow. Accumulations look little to none in the valleys.

We will keep the chance of light rain and snow depending on location and elevation Tuesday. The best chance of precip comes in the morning. Some sun is possible in the afternoon. A high around 42 degrees.

A mix of sun and clouds for Wednesday and Thursday. Dry as we warm up a bit. Highs in the mid 40s to even near 50 degrees, especially Thursday.

Another system late next week poses another potential for rain switching to snow. As of now, we’re talking Friday into Saturday as very cold air is expected to meet up with at least some moisture.

The long-term (active) pattern supports more opportunities for snow as we head into the third week of January as well. Stay tuned!