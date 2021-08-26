Storm Team 11: Fewer storms and continued heat the next few days

The Storm Team 11 calls for partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 68 degrees.

Friday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a 20% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will be hot and humid with a high of 91 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a slight chance of an early evening shower or thunderstorm. The low will be 67 degrees.

High pressure dominates the area this weekend with just a slight chance of a few isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 20% chance of rain. The high will be 92 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 65 degrees.

Sunday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 90 degrees.

We start next week on a hot note; however, tropical moisture will move into the region Tuesday through Thursday which could bring some locally heavy rainfall to parts of the south and possibly into the Tennessee valley.

Monday will be partly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance of scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 90 degrees.

Tuesday will give way to cloudy skies along with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 89 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely Wednesday of next week. The chance of rain will be 60% with a high of 84 degrees.

Have a great night!