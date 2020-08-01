Storm Team 11: Few storms through evening, Threat for storms shifts near and east of Tri-Cities Sunday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Saturday, August 1, 2020

Partly cloudy skies for tonight with a few passing thundershowers possible through the evening. Most of the action stays to our north across northeast Kentucky, West Virginia and northern Virginia. A low of 68 degrees.



A mix of sun and clouds for Sunday with locally heavy rain and storms during the afternoon and evening favoring areas near and east of I-81. Damaging winds are a possibility in the strongest storms. Drier air is expected farther northwest. A high of 85 degrees.



Mainly cloudy skies Sunday night with increasing moisture as we go throughout the night. There is a 60% chance of rain. A low of 67 degrees.



Mostly cloudy Monday with waves of rain and thunderstorms likely at any time of the day. Watch out for heavy rain and gusty winds. This is due to the combination of some moisture from Isaias, which will be near or over the Carolinas and another disturbance sliding in from the west and northwest. Highs Monday in the low to mid 80s.



Tuesday may stay a bit unsettled before we have typical hit or miss storms possible much of the rest of the week.



Enjoy the rest of your weekend!