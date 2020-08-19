Storm Team 11: Few storms possible in southern areas tonight, Rain chances rise starting Thursday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Wednesday, August 19, 2020



Good evening! A few evening showers or storms are possible especially in the southern half of our area with partly to mostly cloudy skies. The low near 64 degrees.



Times of sun and clouds for Thursday with a better opportunity for scattered showers and thunderstorms compared to recent days. They’re expected to flare up starting around midday or just before. The high at 83 degrees.



Generally cloudy Thursday night as some showers and thunderstorms continue. The low around 65 degrees.



Mostly cloudy skies Friday with showers and thunderstorms at any time of the day. There is a 70% chance of rain. The high at 82 degrees.



It looks like we’ll stay unsettled going into Saturday with a decent shot of rain and some thunderstorms. Lingering showers are possible Sunday but as of now the rain coverage looks lower than Saturday.