Storm Team 11: Few snow showers possible overnight, staying cold and cloudy Tuesday







Storm Team 11

Monday, December 2, 2019



Good evening!



The chance of a few flurries in the valley and snow showers in the upper elevations continue tonight. There are Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings in place because of the potential of light snowfall in combination with gusty winds. Winds can blow the snow to reduce visibility and cause hazardous travel conditions. With temperatures dropping to the upper 20s, roads may be slick in some areas as well.



Tomorrow conditions will begin to improve. Winds will begin to decrease to around 5-10 mph from the west in the afternoon. It will be a cloudy and cold day with highs near 40 degrees.



Tuesday overnight temperatures drop into the upper 20s with partly cloudy skies.



Sunshine returns by Wednesday into Thursday. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s near 50 degrees these days. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. Next rain chances return Friday with a 20% chance of a few showers and highs in the upper 40s.



The weekend looks to be full of sunshine and high temperatures in the 50s.

Have a great evening!





