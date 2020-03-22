Storm Team 11: Few showers tonight, widespread rain tomorrow

Storm Team 11

Sunday, March 22, 2020

Good evening!

Showers will begin approaching the area this evening. Overnight temperatures will be near 46 degrees.

There is a 90% chance of rain on Monday. It is looking to be a soggy day. Many locations will see at least a half inch of rain, and closer to 1 inch is not out of the picture. A majority of the rain moves in the first half day on Monday, becoming more scattered in the afternoon. Overnight low temperatures will be in the mid 40s.

Rain chances continue into Tuesday as well. There is a 90% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of these storms may be strong to severe. An additional tenth of an inch is possible. High temperatures will be near 65 degrees. Overnight temperatures near the low 50s.

Rain chances continue Wednesday but the good news is they are on the lower side and mainly early in the day. There is a 30% chance of rain. High temperatures will be near 70 degrees. Low temperatures will near 47 degrees.

Thursday is looking to be the driest day of the week for now. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the mid 70s.

Rain chances return Friday into Saturday.