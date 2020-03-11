Breaking News
Sullivan Co. health officials confirm coronavirus patient traveled internationally, has self-quarantined

Storm Team 11: Few showers tomorrow along with some sun

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Storm Team 11

Tuesday, March 10, 2020


Good evening!


Tonight expect mostly cloudy skies with low temperatures near 48 degrees. There is a 40% chance of showers this evening. overnight, there is a slight chance at a few showers.


Highs on Wednesday will warm into the mid to upper 60s. Expect a mix of sun and clouds. There is a slight chance at a few isolated showers. 


Overnight Wednesday temperatures will dip into the upper 40s. 


There is a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be very mild near 70 degrees. 


Although no day is expected to be a washout, rain chances continue everyday. 
Have a great evening!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss