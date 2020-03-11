Storm Team 11: Few showers tomorrow along with some sun

Storm Team 11

Tuesday, March 10, 2020



Good evening!



Tonight expect mostly cloudy skies with low temperatures near 48 degrees. There is a 40% chance of showers this evening. overnight, there is a slight chance at a few showers.



Highs on Wednesday will warm into the mid to upper 60s. Expect a mix of sun and clouds. There is a slight chance at a few isolated showers.



Overnight Wednesday temperatures will dip into the upper 40s.



There is a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be very mild near 70 degrees.



Although no day is expected to be a washout, rain chances continue everyday.

Have a great evening!