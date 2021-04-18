Storm Team 11: Few showers through early Monday, Brief warm up Tuesday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Sunday, April 18, 2021



Passing clouds this evening increase overnight as a weak system moves toward us. Skies will become mostly cloudy overnight. There is a 30% rain chance through mid Monday morning. A low of 44 degrees.



After a few morning showers, we’ll have partly to mostly cloudy skies Monday and top out in the low 60s to the north and mid 60s to the south, which is pretty similar to what we had Sunday afternoon.



Clearing out Monday night. Mostly clear and chilly with lows in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.



Plenty of sun most of Tuesday. There could be a few spotty showers in the afternoon but most stay dry. It will be a warmer afternoon thanks to a southerly wind component. The high around 72 degrees in the Tri-Cities with upper 60s in southwest Virginia.



A strong cold front brings in sharply colder air mid week. We’ll start off in the upper 40s to mid 50s Wednesday morning. Scattered showers move into the region but most of the energy and moisture stays well to our north and northeast.



As the colder air blows in, and temperatures drop, the highest elevations mainly above 4,500 feet may see a wintry mix or some light snow believe it or not. It will be mostly cloudy and likely getting colder throughout the day. Winds out of the west and northwest between 10 and 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.



Near freezing temperatures early Thursday but blustery winds may prevent a frost until early Friday. Regardless, protect your sensitive plants and vegetables.



A chilly breeze continues Thursday under a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 50s.



Temperatures begin to moderate Friday afternoon but our next rain threat returns Saturday into Sunday morning the way it appears now.