Storm Team 11: Few showers Sunday as we stay mild

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Saturday, April 4, 2020

Good evening! It will be partly cloudy and cool tonight. The low near 45 degrees.



Expect times of sun and clouds Sunday with a 30% chance of widely scattered showers and maybe a few rumbles of thunder, especially during the second half of the day. The high at 73 degrees.



Passing clouds Sunday night with comfortable temperatures. A low of 49 degrees.



Partly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms around later in the day and at night. The high at 74 degrees.



One of the best chances for rain next week looks to be Tuesday. However, we will stay quite mild and keep scattered showers or thunderstorms in the forecast through at least Wednesday and Thursday as well.



It does look cooler again Friday and Saturday.



Enjoy the remainder of the weekend!