Storm Team 11: Few showers or storms tonight with a less humid start to the workweek

Storm Team 11 Forecast:Saturday, August 15, 2020

Rain ends during the overnight with areas of fog developing. Be mindful of standing water in a few spots still mainly in low-lying areas and near streams, creeks and rivers. The low 66 degrees.

After morning fog, we’ll have clouds mixed with sun the rest of Sunday. Much drier overall but a few late days showers or storms are expected especially in Kentucky and Virginia as our next (weak) weather maker slides into the area. The high at 84 degrees.

Spotty passing showers possible Sunday night even in the Tri-Cities. The low around 65 degrees.

An isolated shower can’t be ruled out first thing Monday morning. Otherwise, partly cloudy and not as humid for the first couple days of the workweek. A high of 83 degrees Monday.

Moisture looks to start building again around mid-week and rain chances start to increase again then as a result.