Storm Team 11: Few showers or storms Friday as warm up continues

Storm Team 11 Forecast:



Thursday, May 10, 2020



Good evening! We’ll have partly cloudy skies tonight with a stray shower possible. The low at 53 degrees.

A mix of sun and clouds coming your way Friday with a 20 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms. The high around 82 degrees.

Any showers or thunderstorms that do develop Friday will fade away during the evening. The low at 55 degrees.

As we head into the weekend, there’s a little better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The warming trend continues as well. Highs will be in the low 80s Saturday and possibly the middle 80s Sunday before.

The pattern looks more unsettled with a better chance of rain and storms perhaps Monday. Highs in the mid 70s.