Storm Team 11: Few showers around today

Few Showers Today
As moisture returns, precipitation will be as rain, but with a colder ground, freezing light rain/drizzle will be possible briefly in the Tri-Cities this morning. Otherwise, expect a cloudy and chilly day with some additional light showers around into the afternoon with low to mid 40’s.
Mid-Week Warm-Up
Warmer change is coming starting mid-week with sunshine and a south wind. Highs are expected in the 50’s Wednesday afternoon, with even warmer 60’s Thursday into Friday.
Ringing in the New Year
An unseasonably warm weather pattern means we get to ring in the new year with some showers around and temperatures in the 50’s. Daytime temperatures will be warm with low to mid 60’s both Thursday and Friday.
