Storm Team 11: Few scattered showers today

Few Scattered Showers Today

No big change today as we enjoy another nice mid-July summer day. A few spotty showers will drift through the region this morning, with some additional scattered showers possible this afternoon.

Plenty of Summer Sunshine

Extra summer sunshine means extra summer heat Thursday and Friday as high temperatures approach 90. Rain chances will be low, with mainly isolated afternoon storms.

Widespread Wet Weather for the Weekend

An approaching cool front means more of a widespread rain and storm threat this weekend. Widespread showers and storms are expected late Saturday, with additional widespread rain and storms will be around Sunday.

