Storm Team 11: Few rain and snow showers possible

Few Rain/Snow Showers

Another system moves through the area today although our rain and snow threat looks fairly low. The best location for a few rain and snow showers will be in SW VA and in the Blue Ridge Mountains from mid-morning to midday. The latest radar view is here

Temperatures will be seasonable with mid to upper 40’s.

Next Weather Maker

Moisture returns Thursday, and given the temperature profile, rain looks to be the primary form of precipitation. Showers will be scattered in nature, favoring NE TN and the Blue Ridge Mountains in TN and NC.

Weekend Outlook

Sunshine will be around with seasonable mid 40’s Saturday, near 50 Sunday.