Storm Team 11: Few rain and snow showers possible

Few Rain/Snow Showers
Another system moves through the area today although our rain and snow threat looks fairly low. The best location for a few rain and snow showers will be in SW VA and in the Blue Ridge Mountains from mid-morning to midday. The latest radar view is here
Temperatures will be seasonable with mid to upper 40’s.
Next Weather Maker
Moisture returns Thursday, and given the temperature profile, rain looks to be the primary form of precipitation. Showers will be scattered in nature, favoring NE TN and the Blue Ridge Mountains in TN and NC.
Weekend Outlook
Sunshine will be around with seasonable mid 40’s Saturday, near 50 Sunday.
Great time to download our WJHL Weather App